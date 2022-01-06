 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kirkland's Adopts $30M Stock Buyback Plan; December Comp Sales Decline 3.3%
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2022 12:50pm   Comments
Share:
Kirkland's Adopts $30M Stock Buyback Plan; December Comp Sales Decline 3.3%
  • Kirkland's Inc (NASDAQ: KIRK) said its board of directors had authorized a new $30 million share repurchase plan. 
  • The company also reported that comparable sales for the fiscal Q4 through December 2021 decreased 6.4%. This includes a 9.5% comparable sales decrease for November and a 3.3% decrease for December.
  • Outlook: Kirkland's said it continues to expect a mid-to-high-single-digit same-store sales decrease for Q4 and a mid-single-digit same-store sales increase for FY21.
  • Reflecting expected sales decline and freight impact, the company continues to anticipate earnings in Q4 to be lower than the prior-year period while still expecting year-over-year earnings growth of approximately 50% for FY21.
  • Kirkland's held $26.5 million in cash and equivalents as of October 31, 2021.
  • Price Action: KIRK shares are trading higher by 7.64% at $15.98 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KIRK)

A Look Into Consumer Cyclical Sector Value Stocks
3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying
58 Biggest Movers From Friday
41 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Kirkland's Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Guidance Buybacks Movers Trading Ideas

Need corporate guidance data?
Click here to see licensing options.
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com