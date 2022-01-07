 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Is Tesla's Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 07, 2022 7:45am   Comments
Share:
Is Tesla's Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares have outperformed the S&P 500 in the last year, generating a 12-month total return of 48%.

Tesla is still putting up impressive growth numbers, but with a $1.1 trillion market cap, some investors are wondering if there’s any value left in Tesla stock.

Earnings: A price-to-earnings ratio (PE) is one of the most basic fundamental metrics for gauging a stock’s value. The lower the PE, the higher the value. For comparison, the S&P 500’s PE is currently at about 30, more than double its long-term average of 15.9.

Tesla’s PE is currently 353. That number is about 12 times higher than the S&P 500 average as a whole.

Related Link: Is Ford Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?

Growth: Looking ahead to the next four quarters, the S&P 500’s forward PE ratio looks much more reasonable at just 21.3. Tesla’s forward earnings multiple of 128.7 is more than six times higher than the S&P 500 as a whole, making Tesla stock look extremely overvalued.

Tesla’s forward PE ratio is also about four times as high as its consumer discretionary sector peers, which are averaging a 31.1 forward earnings multiple.

Yet when it comes to evaluating a stock, earnings aren't everything.

The growth rate is also critical for companies that are rapidly building their bottom lines. The price-to-earnings-to-growth ratio (PEG) is a good way to incorporate growth rates into the evaluation process. The S&P 500’s overall PEG is currently about 1; Tesla’s PEG is 4.8, a huge valuation red flag at nearly five times the overall market average.

Price-to-sales ratio is another important valuation metric, particularly for unprofitable companies and growth stocks. The S&P 500’s PS ratio is currently 3.27, nearly twice its long-term average of 1.63. Tesla’s PS ratio is 22.3, more than six times higher than the S&P. Tesla’s PS ratio is also up 911.3% over the past three years, suggesting the stock is priced at the extreme high end of its historical valuation range.

Finally, even Wall Street analysts are skeptical of Tesla’s value over the next 12 months. The average analyst price target among the 34 analysts covering Tesla is $1,003, suggesting about 6.2% downside from current levels.

The Verdict: At its current price, Tesla stock appears to be extremely overvalued based on a sampling of common fundamental valuation metrics.

Photo: Model S Plaid courtesy of Tesla

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Why GameStop Is Top WallStreetBets Interest Again Today
Elon Musk's SpaceX Deploys 49 Starlink Satellites Using Falcon 9 Rocket
Here's How Much Apple CEO Tim Cook Took Home In 2021
Cathie Wood Sells Another $4.9M In Tesla Stock On Thursday — Buys Shares In Palantir And This Chinese E-Commerce Giant
Tesla To Increase Workforce To 19,000 In China for New Model Line
ARK Innovation ETF Hits New 52-Week Low: Here Are The Top 5 Holdings In Cathie Wood's Flagship Fund
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs overvaluedNews Education Top Stories Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com