Joby Boosts Flight Test Capacity In Support Of FAA Certification Goal
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2022 12:13pm   Comments
Joby Boosts Flight Test Capacity In Support Of FAA Certification Goal
  • Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) received FAA Special Airworthiness Certification and U.S. Air Force Airworthiness Approval for a second pre-production prototype aircraft in December 2021.
  • The first pre-production prototype generated 65 terabytes of test data in 2021, flying more than 5,300 miles at 154.6 miles on a single charge.
  • The second aircraft will significantly accelerate Joby's capacity for flight testing in 2022, supporting the company's ambition to certify its aircraft with the FAA in time to launch commercial operations in 2024.
  • The aircraft is expected to begin flying later this month and will be put into service as part of Joby's Agility Prime contract with the U.S. Air Force.
  • With a maximum range of 150 miles and a top speed of 200 mph, Joby's all-electric aircraft is designed to carry four passengers and a pilot with zero operating emissions.
  • Price Action: JOBY shares are trading lower by 6.74% at $6.50 on the last check Thursday.

