Monness Crespi Sees 46% Upside To Oracle - Read Why
- Monness Crespi analyst Brian White notes that Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) stock has experienced a sharp decline in recent weeks.
- The analyst believes Oracle's selloff is a knee-jerk reaction to its announcement last month to acquire Cerner Corp (NASDAQ: CERN), creating an "attractive buying opportunity."
- Further, White thinks Oracle offers investors a high-quality, value play with the opportunity to capitalize on the company's cloud transformation and increasingly attractive model.
- He has a Buy rating and a price target of $126 on the shares, implying a 45.7% upside.
- Oracle provides database technology, enterprise resource planning, or ERP software to enterprises worldwide.
- Price Action: ORCL shares traded lower by 0.58% at $85.96 in the market session on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for ORCL
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Dec 2021
|Keybanc
|Downgrades
|Overweight
|Sector Weight
|Dec 2021
|Societe Generale
|Maintains
|Hold
|Dec 2021
|Barclays
|Maintains
|Equal-Weight
