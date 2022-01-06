 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Monness Crespi Sees 46% Upside To Oracle - Read Why
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2022 11:06am   Comments
Share:
Monness Crespi Sees 46% Upside To Oracle - Read Why
  • Monness Crespi analyst Brian White notes that Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) stock has experienced a sharp decline in recent weeks. 
  • The analyst believes Oracle's selloff is a knee-jerk reaction to its announcement last month to acquire Cerner Corp (NASDAQ: CERN), creating an "attractive buying opportunity." 
  • Related Content: Oracle Agrees To Acquire Cerner At Premium
  • Read How Analysts View Oracle Post Cerner Deal
  • Further, White thinks Oracle offers investors a high-quality, value play with the opportunity to capitalize on the company's cloud transformation and increasingly attractive model. 
  • He has a Buy rating and a price target of $126 on the shares, implying a 45.7% upside.
  • Oracle provides database technology, enterprise resource planning, or ERP software to enterprises worldwide.
  • Price Action: ORCL shares traded lower by 0.58% at $85.96 in the market session on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for ORCL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2021KeybancDowngradesOverweightSector Weight
Dec 2021Societe GeneraleMaintainsHold
Dec 2021BarclaysMaintainsEqual-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for ORCL
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ORCL)

Check Out What Whales Are Doing With ORCL
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Oracle
10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
10 Tech Predictions For 2022: Nasdaq At 19K, Apple AR/VR Glasses, Metaverse Becomes Reality And More
5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SRMorgan StanleyMaintains69.0
SMPLMorgan StanleyMaintains39.0
PCGMorgan StanleyMaintains13.0
NEEMorgan StanleyMaintains91.0
LYELMorgan StanleyMaintains20.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com