QQQ
+ 0.00
380.69
+ 0%
BTC/USD
+ 2222.16
49136.32
+ 4.74%
DIA
+ 0.01
349.26
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.00
454.98
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
149.70
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.00
167.09
+ 0%

Read How Analysts View Oracle Post Cerner Deal

byAnusuya Lahiri
December 21, 2021 7:13 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Read How Analysts View Oracle Post Cerner Deal
  • Keybanc analyst Michael Turits downgraded Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCLfrom Overweight to Sector Weight.
  • Patrick Walravens from JMP Securities maintained a Hold on Oracle.
  • Stifel analyst Brad Reback reiterated a Hold and a price target of $87 on Oracle, implying a 5.1% downside.
  • The re-rating follows Oracle's plans to acquire Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) in an all-cash transaction of $95 per share.
  • Reback believes that Oracle can bring operational efficiency to the Cerner post-close.
  • However, he reminds investors that Cerner's reported gross margin is overstated compared to software peers, as much of Cerner's professional service business cost base is captured in the SG&A line.
  • Related Content: Oracle Agrees To Acquire Cerner At Premium
  • Aside from the scale advantages and financial arbitrage, Oracle gains from this move.
  • He does not believe the deal enhances Oracle's position in the Cloud or meaningfully accelerates the combined business's growth.
  • Reback believes there could be a shift in the shareholder base in coming quarters that could limit further upside in the stock.
  • Price Action: ORCL shares traded lower by 0.01% at $91.63 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Color News Downgrades Price Target Reiteration Analyst Ratings Tech

Related Articles

Why BofA Is Double Downgrading Cerner: 'Not Much Room For Upside'

Why BofA Is Double Downgrading Cerner: 'Not Much Room For Upside'

Cerner Corporation’s (NASDAQ: CERN) long-term growth is likely to be slightly lower than was earlier anticipated, and there is lack of a “possible novel catalyst” to drive share price appreciation, according to BofA Securities. read more
KeyBanc Initiates Phreesia With Bullish Rating On Trend Of 'Healthcare Consumerism'

KeyBanc Initiates Phreesia With Bullish Rating On Trend Of 'Healthcare Consumerism'

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Downgrades Cerner As Firm Notes 'With the core EHR market saturated, we see risk to Cerner's long-term growth trajectory as future opportunities rely on competitive market segments and new/unproven strategic initiaves'

3 Ways Amazon Could Transform Health Care