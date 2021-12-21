Read How Analysts View Oracle Post Cerner Deal
- Keybanc analyst Michael Turits downgraded Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) from Overweight to Sector Weight.
- Patrick Walravens from JMP Securities maintained a Hold on Oracle.
- Stifel analyst Brad Reback reiterated a Hold and a price target of $87 on Oracle, implying a 5.1% downside.
- The re-rating follows Oracle's plans to acquire Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) in an all-cash transaction of $95 per share.
- Reback believes that Oracle can bring operational efficiency to the Cerner post-close.
- However, he reminds investors that Cerner's reported gross margin is overstated compared to software peers, as much of Cerner's professional service business cost base is captured in the SG&A line.
- Aside from the scale advantages and financial arbitrage, Oracle gains from this move.
- He does not believe the deal enhances Oracle's position in the Cloud or meaningfully accelerates the combined business's growth.
- Reback believes there could be a shift in the shareholder base in coming quarters that could limit further upside in the stock.
- Price Action: ORCL shares traded lower by 0.01% at $91.63 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
