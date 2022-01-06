Datadog Partners With Amazon Web Services
- Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, collaborated with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services, Inc (AWS).
- AWS and Datadog will work together to develop and deliver tighter product alignment in the future.
- "This extended partnership with AWS will help speed the pace of innovation for customers using AWS and Datadog, and we are excited to provide deeper product alignment and go-to-market initiatives to ultimately benefit our customers," Datadog SVP Ilan Rabinovitch said.
- "This strategic collaboration will open up joint marketing and co-selling programs between Datadog and AWS that will bring new opportunities for customers across the globe," AWS SVP Matt Garman said.
- Price Action: DDOG shares traded higher by 2.07% at $148.53 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
