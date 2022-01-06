 Skip to main content

Datadog Partners With Amazon Web Services
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2022 8:18am   Comments
  • Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, collaborated with Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services, Inc (AWS). 
  • AWS and Datadog will work together to develop and deliver tighter product alignment in the future.
  • "This extended partnership with AWS will help speed the pace of innovation for customers using AWS and Datadog, and we are excited to provide deeper product alignment and go-to-market initiatives to ultimately benefit our customers," Datadog SVP Ilan Rabinovitch said.
  • "This strategic collaboration will open up joint marketing and co-selling programs between Datadog and AWS that will bring new opportunities for customers across the globe," AWS SVP Matt Garman said.
  • Price Action: DDOG shares traded higher by 2.07% at $148.53 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

