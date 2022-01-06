 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Western Union Shares Drop As BofA Double Downgrades To Underperform
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2022 7:24am   Comments
Share:
Western Union Shares Drop As BofA Double Downgrades To Underperform
  • BofA analyst Jason Kupferberg downgraded The Western Union Co (NYSE: WUto Underperform from Buy with a price target of $20, down from $25. The price target implies an 8.4% upside.
  • Kupferberg sees "multiple potential headwinds." New CEO Devin McGranahan is a first-time CEO with limited strategic options.
  • Kupferberg believes the Street will continue to view Western Union mainly as a "show me" story even once McGranahan identifies his strategic priorities. 
  • He also continues to see structural concerns related to competition from pure-play digital remittance providers and possible disruptive threats from newer technologies.
  • The Western Union Company is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. Western Union's platform provides seamless cross-border flows, and its leading global financial network bridges more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies.
  • Price Action: WU shares traded lower by 4.07% at $17.70 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

Latest Ratings for WU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2022B of A SecuritiesDowngradesBuyUnderperform
Nov 2021Credit SuisseMaintainsUnderperform
Nov 2021RBC CapitalMaintainsSector Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for WU
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (WU)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Jim Cramer Prefers NortonLifeLock Over McAfee
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Financial Services Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
FMNBRaymond JamesMaintains21.0
OZKRaymond JamesMaintains52.0
ALLYRaymond JamesMaintains57.0
MKTXRosenblattMaintains499.0
CJP MorganMaintains76.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com