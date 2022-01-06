Western Union Shares Drop As BofA Double Downgrades To Underperform
- BofA analyst Jason Kupferberg downgraded The Western Union Co (NYSE: WU) to Underperform from Buy with a price target of $20, down from $25. The price target implies an 8.4% upside.
- Kupferberg sees "multiple potential headwinds." New CEO Devin McGranahan is a first-time CEO with limited strategic options.
- Kupferberg believes the Street will continue to view Western Union mainly as a "show me" story even once McGranahan identifies his strategic priorities.
- He also continues to see structural concerns related to competition from pure-play digital remittance providers and possible disruptive threats from newer technologies.
- The Western Union Company is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. Western Union's platform provides seamless cross-border flows, and its leading global financial network bridges more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies.
- Price Action: WU shares traded lower by 4.07% at $17.70 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
Latest Ratings for WU
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Jan 2022
|B of A Securities
|Downgrades
|Buy
|Underperform
|Nov 2021
|Credit Suisse
|Maintains
|Underperform
|Nov 2021
|RBC Capital
|Maintains
|Sector Perform
