Mattel' Barbie Inks Partnership With Balmain For Ready-to-Wear Collection, NFTs
- Mattel Inc’s (NASDAQ: MAT) Barbie brand has partnered with French luxury fashion label Balmain to launch a new global ready-to-wear fashion and accessories collection.
- Barbie and Balmain are dropping three one-of-a-kinds NFTs of distinctive Barbie and Ken avatars.
- The Barbie x Balmain NFTs will be available exclusively through Mattel Creations via an online auction hosted on mintNFT.
- Price Action: MAT shares closed higher by 0.18% at $22.27 on Wednesday.
