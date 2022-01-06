 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mattel' Barbie Inks Partnership With Balmain For Ready-to-Wear Collection, NFTs
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 06, 2022 6:19am   Comments
Share:
Mattel' Barbie Inks Partnership With Balmain For Ready-to-Wear Collection, NFTs
  • Mattel Inc’s (NASDAQ: MAT) Barbie brand has partnered with French luxury fashion label Balmain to launch a new global ready-to-wear fashion and accessories collection.
  • Barbie and Balmain are dropping three one-of-a-kinds NFTs of distinctive Barbie and Ken avatars. 
  • The Barbie x Balmain NFTs will be available exclusively through Mattel Creations via an online auction hosted on mintNFT.
  • Price Action: MAT shares closed higher by 0.18% at $22.27 on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MAT)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
VeeFriends UNO Collaboration Sells Out In One Hour
Mattel Creations Teams Up With VeeFriends
Mattel To Develop Family Drama 'Christmas Balloon' Into Live-Action Motion Picture
Metaverse Company InfiniteWorld Going Public In SPAC Deal: What Investors Should Know
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com