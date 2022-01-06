Porsche Taycan EV Sales More Than Double In 2021 At 9,419 Units

Volkswagen Group (OTC: VWAGY)-owned Porsche saw a sharp rise in North America sales last year despite ongoing global supply headwinds and as customers lapped up the premium electric Taycan, Electrek reported.

What Happened: Porsche Cars North America sold 70,025 vehicles last year, a jump of 22.2% over 2020.

The sales jump was also 14% higher than 2019 — the year immediately preceding the pandemic.

Sales for the electric Taycan lineup more than doubled in 2021.

Porsche sold a total of 9,419 Taycans last year, a jump of 113% over 2020 when it sold 4,414 units.

The Taycan was also Porsche’s fourth best-selling car last year behind 911 and 718.

The Taycan comes in three options; Sedan, Sports Turismo and Cross Turismo.

The sedan version goes on sale at $82,700 and is also the most affordable in the lineup. The Sports Tursimo and the Cross Turismo are priced at $133,300 and $93,700, respectively.

Why It Matters: Porsche’s electric Taycan competes with Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model S. The automaker known for iconic brands such as the 911 launched the Taycan in 2019 with a sedan variant and added the other two variants later.

Porsche aims to switch 80% of its lineup to electric vehicles by 2030.

Over the last year, automakers like Audi, Jaguar and Porsche have added new models in their electric vehicle segments.

Price Action: VWAGY shares closed 0.7% lower at $31 a share on Wednesday.

Photo: Courtesy of Porsche