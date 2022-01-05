 Skip to main content

5 Value Stocks In The Industrials Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2022 10:03am   Comments
The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the industrials sector that may be worth watching:

  1. Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) - P/E: 2.24
  2. Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) - P/E: 6.78
  3. Textainer Group Holdings (NYSE:TGH) - P/E: 7.84
  4. Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) - P/E: 5.27
  5. Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ:GRIN) - P/E: 6.95

Digital Ally's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.16, whereas in Q2, they were at -0.1. Huttig Building Products's earnings per share for Q3 sits at 0.57, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.54. This quarter, Textainer Group Holdings experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was 1.48 in Q2 and is now 1.52. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.59%, which has increased by 1.54% from last quarter's yield of 1.05%.

Golden Ocean Group saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.52 in Q2 to 0.97 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 42.55%, which has increased by 23.91% from 18.64% last quarter.

Grindrod Shipping Hldgs saw an increase in earnings per share from 0.95 in Q2 to 2.28 now.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

