Sony Showcases VR Headset For PlayStation 5
- Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONY) elaborated on its next-generation virtual reality headset and demo for an upcoming PlayStation game.
- Sony confirmed its new hardware PlayStation VR2 would work with Sony’s PlayStation 5 console.
- PS VR2 will come with an OLED display supporting 4K resolution and a new controller called PS VR2 Sense. It will link up to the PS5 via a single cord.
- The system will also feature eye-tracking technology that affects how the player interacts with a game and a built-in vibration motor to create headset feedback.
- Sony gave an early look at the in-game experience, showing off the trailer for a new game called Horizon: Call of the Mountain.
- Price Action: SONY shares traded higher by 4.29% at $134.08 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
