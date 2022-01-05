 Skip to main content

Sony Showcases VR Headset For PlayStation 5
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 05, 2022 9:06am   Comments
  • Sony Group Corp (NYSE: SONYelaborated on its next-generation virtual reality headset and demo for an upcoming PlayStation game.
  • Sony confirmed its new hardware PlayStation VR2 would work with Sony’s PlayStation 5 console.
  • Related Content: Sony To Establish Separate Company Focused On Manufacturing Electric Vehicles: What You Need To Know
  • PS VR2 will come with an OLED display supporting 4K resolution and a new controller called PS VR2 Sense. It will link up to the PS5 via a single cord.
  • The system will also feature eye-tracking technology that affects how the player interacts with a game and a built-in vibration motor to create headset feedback.
  • Sony gave an early look at the in-game experience, showing off the trailer for a new game called Horizon: Call of the Mountain.
  • Price Action: SONY shares traded higher by 4.29% at $134.08 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

