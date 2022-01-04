David Lee Roth Abruptly Cancels Farewell Las Vegas Residency

David Lee Roth has canceled the Las Vegas residency planned to be his retirement from the music world, with no explanation given for the decision.

What Happened: The former Van Halen frontman announced his residency at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay in September, with shows set to begin on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

However, the first two shows were rescheduled for Feb. 11-12. According to the Las Vegas Review Journal, Roth’s representatives issued a statement that said the decision was based on the “unforeseen circumstances related to COVID and out of an abundance of caution for those working and attending the shows.”

Roth was set to perform Wednesday, Friday and Saturday of this week, then from Jan. 14-15, Jan. 21-22 and Feb. 11-12. There was no formal announcement from Roth or concert promoter Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) regarding why Roth would not be performing or if he would return later in the year. The House of Blues venue posted the news on its concert calendar and stated it would automatically process refunds.

Related Link: Former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes Found Guilty On Four Charges Of Fraud

Why It Matters: Roth planned to bow out of performing due on unspecified health concerns. In an October interview, he said, “I’m throwing in the shoes — my doctors, my handlers, compelled me to really address that every time I go on stage, I endanger (my) future.”

Roth gained prominence during three stretches with Van Halen — from 1974 to 1985, in 1996 and from 2006 until the band’s sign-off in 2020. He also enjoyed an eclectic solo career that included authoring a best-selling book, performing with the Boston Pops and training as an emergency medical technician in New York City.

Mandalay Bay is co-owned by MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE: MGP) and Blackstone Inc (NYSE: BX).

Photo: David Lee Roth in a 2007 Van Halen concert. Photo by Anirudh Koul / Flickr Creative Commons