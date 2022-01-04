 Skip to main content

Royal Caribbean To Raise $700M Via Debt Offering
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 04, 2022 10:53am   Comments
Royal Caribbean To Raise $700M Via Debt Offering
  • Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE: RCLhas commenced a private offering of $700 million of senior unsecured notes due 2027 to be issued by the company.
  • The company intends to use the proceeds from the sale of the Notes to repay principal payments on debt maturing in 2022.
  • Pending such uses, the company may temporarily apply the proceeds to repay borrowings under its revolving credit facilities or other borrowings.
  • As of the date of the release of its Q2 results, the company's scheduled debt maturities for 2022 were $2.2 billion.
  • Price Action: RCL shares are trading higher by 3.03% at $83.28 on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Offerings

