WEX Lifts Q4, FY21 Outlook; CFO Roberto Simon Steps Down
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 04, 2022 11:18am   Comments
  • Roberto Simon stepped down as the CFO of WEX Inc (NYSE: WEX) effective December 31, 2021, to pursue another opportunity.
  • The company has appointed its Chief Accounting Officer Jennifer Kimball also as interim CFO, effective January 1, 2022. 
  • Simon will serve in an advisory role through April 1, 2022.
  • WEX has initiated a search for Simon's successor with the assistance of Heidrick & Struggles. 
  • Outlook: WEX raised Q4 2021 revenue outlook to $485 million - $495 million from $468 million - $483 million, above the consensus of $476.16 million.
  • WEX lifted Q4 adjusted EPS outlook to $2.45 - $2.55 from $2.25 - $2.45, above the consensus of $2.37.
  • WEX increased FY21 revenue guidance to $1.838 billion - $1.848 billion from $1.821 billion - $1.836 billion, versus the Street view of $1.83 billion.
  • WEX hiked adjusted EPS guidance to $9.01 - $9.11 from $8.81 - $9.01, topping the analysts' view of $8.94.
  • Price Action: WEX shares traded higher by 4.39% at $149.90 on the last check Tuesday.

