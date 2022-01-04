 Skip to main content

Carrier Global Enters $500M Accelerated Share Repurchase Program
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 04, 2022 8:37am   Comments
  • Carrier Global Corp (NYSE: CARR) entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement with Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC to repurchase $500 million of the company's common stock.
  • Carrier Global plans to use part of the proceeds from the sale of the Chubb business to finance the purchases of shares under the ASR.
  • The company entered into the ASR pursuant to its share repurchase program, under which $1.6 billion remained available as of December 31, 2021. After giving effect to the ASR, $1.1 billion will remain available.
  • The company will receive an initial delivery of ~7.6 million shares on January 4, 2022, with the final settlement of the ASR completed in Q1 of 2022.
  • Price Action: CARR shares are trading higher by 0.99% at $53.04 during the premarket session on Tuesday.

