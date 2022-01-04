Brunswick Inks Power Purchase Agreement With Vesper Energy
- Brunswick Corp (NYSE: BC) has entered into a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with Vesper Energy for clean solar energy to offset a majority of the projected electrical power needs.
- Under the multi-year agreement, Vesper will deliver an estimated 57MW of renewable energy annually to the North American grid.
- The solar energy will be generated from Vesper's 500 MW Hornet Solar project in Texas, expected to be fully operational by the end of 2023.
- Brunswick expects the commitment to diversify its renewable energy portfolio.
- Price Action: BC shares closed lower by 0.36% at $100.37 on Monday.
