Brunswick Inks Power Purchase Agreement With Vesper Energy
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 04, 2022 7:00am   Comments
  • Brunswick Corp (NYSE: BC) has entered into a virtual power purchase agreement (VPPA) with Vesper Energy for clean solar energy to offset a majority of the projected electrical power needs.
  • Under the multi-year agreement, Vesper will deliver an estimated 57MW of renewable energy annually to the North American grid. 
  • The solar energy will be generated from Vesper's 500 MW Hornet Solar project in Texas, expected to be fully operational by the end of 2023.
  • Brunswick expects the commitment to diversify its renewable energy portfolio.
  • Price Action: BC shares closed lower by 0.36% at $100.37 on Monday.

