 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AT&T and Verizon Agree To 2-Week Delay On 5G Rollout
Phil Hall , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
January 03, 2022 10:13pm   Comments
Share:
AT&T and Verizon Agree To 2-Week Delay On 5G Rollout

AT&T (NYSE: T) and Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) announced they will postpone the rollout of their new 5G service by two weeks, reversing a previous decision to go forward with a Jan. 5 launch.

What Happened: The companies planned to debut an upgrade of their 5G networks with the C-band spectrum on Jan. 5, which is designed to boost their current 5G speed and coverage. AT&T and Verizon won C-Band spectrum in an $80 billion government auction.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Federal Aviation Administration Chief Steve Dickson requested that the companies delay the Jan. 5 introduction by two weeks, based on safety concerns that the signal would interfere with cockpit safety systems in airplanes.

AT&T and Verizon initially vowed to press ahead with the scheduled launch, issuing a statement on Sunday that they would not deploy 5G around airports for six months.

See Also: Ruell's Report: Is Cardano Dead?

What Happens Next: The C-band spectrum launch has now been rescheduled for Jan. 19. In a statement, Verizon insisted that the delay "promises the certainty of bringing this nation our game-changing 5G network in January."

AT&T also issued a statement, acknowledging that the delay came at the request of Buttigieg. "We know aviation safety and 5G can co-exist and we are confident further collaboration and technical assessment will allay any issues," the company said.

Photo: Mohamed Hassan / Pixabay

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (T)

What Are Whales Doing With AT&T
Read Why Discovery, AT&T Shares Trading Higher Today
Traders Look to January to Set the Tone for 2022
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Rules The Box Office Again With $52.7M In US Ticket Sales
These 8 Dow Jones Stocks Are Negative For 2021
8 Video Game Stocks To Watch In 2022: Sony, Microsoft, Nintendo And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 5G C-band spectrum Pete Buttigieg Steve DicksonNews Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com