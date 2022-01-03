Ideanomics' WAVE Expands Sourcewell Partnership On Wireless EV Charging
- Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ: IDEX) subsidiary WAVE expanded the Sourcewell partnership to lower the upfront costs of wireless EV charging.
- Sourcewell is a self-sustaining government organization offering cooperative purchasing with more than 400 competitively solicited contracts to government, education, and nonprofit entities throughout North America.
- WAVE's hands-free charging system extends the EV range quickly and automatically delivers the high-power charge the large vehicles need.
- In addition to the reduced pricing, WAVE's new Charging-as-a-Service (CaaS) offering is a package including hardware, maintenance, and operational services.
- The package typically ranges from five to eight years and is available via a monthly CaaS subscription fee.
- "CaaS enables Sourcewell members to go completely battery-electric with minimal impact on their business and operational expenditures," stated WAVE CEO Aaron Gillmore.
- Price Action: IDEX shares are trading higher by 9.58% at $1.32 on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Penny Stocks Contracts Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas