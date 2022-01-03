Chipotle Launches Plant-Based Chorizo At US Locations
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE: CMG) said its Plant-Based Chorizo is available for a limited time at U.S. locations.
- Plant-Based Chorizo is certified vegan, packed with 16 grams of protein per 4oz serving, and is made without artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, grains, gluten, or soy.
- The brand's latest menu is available at U.S. restaurants and on the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com, and third-party delivery partners.
- "Plant-Based Chorizo is our best chorizo ever and proves that you don't have to sacrifice flavor to enjoy a vegan or vegetarian protein," said marketing chief Chris Brandt.
- The company also revealed the availability of three new Lifestyle Bowls powered by Plant-Based Chorizo exclusively on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com.
- Price Action: CMG shares are trading lower by 0.42% at $1,740.84 on Monday's last check.
