 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

China Yuchai's YCK05 Hydrogen-Powered Engine Achieves Stable Ignition, Operation
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 31, 2021 7:56am   Comments
Share:
China Yuchai's YCK05 Hydrogen-Powered Engine Achieves Stable Ignition, Operation
  • China Yuchai International Limited's (NYSE: CYD) YCK05 hydrogen-powered engine achieved stable ignition and operation in a recent Beijing Institute of Technology demonstration.
  • The YCK05 engine design upgrades the engine structure and subsystems, such as the combustion and gas distribution systems.
  • The YCK05 hydrogen engines may be widely applicable in bus, municipal, sanitation, logistics, and distribution markets.
  • "We look forward to the commercialization of hydrogen-powered engines in the future to meet the needs of our diversified customer base and to contribute to improving the environment," said Weng Ming Hoh, President of China Yuchai.
  • Price Action: CYD shares closed higher by 6.21% at $13.86 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CYD)

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
China Yuchai Establishes New Subsidiary
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com