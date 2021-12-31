 Skip to main content

Zepp Shares Drop On Q4 Guidance Cut
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 31, 2021 7:27am   Comments
Zepp Health Corp (NYSE: ZEPPoffered an update to its guidance for the fourth quarter of 2021 and the progress of its share repurchase program.

  • Zepp lowered its Q4 net revenue outlook to RMB1.6 billion - RMB1.75 billion from the prior guidance of RMB1.75 billion - RMB2.0 billion.
  • Zepp slashed the guidance, citing more significant than anticipated effects of Covid, including a more persistent worldwide chip shortage and newly increased Covid restrictions and lockdowns in vital European markets due to the Delta and the new Omicron variants.
  • Meanwhile, expectations remain for the company to maintain profitability.
  • Zepp has repurchased ~$3.6 million of stock out of its total authorization of up to $20 million. The company intends to continue the buyback program.
  • Price Action: ZEPP shares traded lower by 3.76% at $4.86 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Guidance Buybacks Small Cap Movers Tech Trading Ideas

