 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Meta Official Sells Stock Worth $393K
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 31, 2021 7:05am   Comments
Share:
Meta Official Sells Stock Worth $393K
  • Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) General Counsel Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares on December 28 for ~$393,000.
  • Related Content: Why Are Meta Shares Rising Today?
  • Meta, formerly Facebook, is the world's largest online social network, with 2.9 billion monthly active users. Advertising revenue represents more than 90% of the firm's total revenue.
  • Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 0.1% at $344 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB)

Can Global-E Be The Next Shopify?
2022 Tech Trends That Will Change Our World And The Potential Beneficiaries: Deloitte Report
10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Parody Video Has Elon Musk And Bernie Sanders Smoking Joints While Trading Barbs
ProShares Seeks To Launch Metaverse-Themed ETF — Apple, Meta And This Chipmaker Would Be Its Largest Holdings
This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $24,493 In ETH In The SandBox
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com