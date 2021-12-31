Meta Official Sells Stock Worth $393K
- Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) General Counsel Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares on December 28 for ~$393,000.
- Meta, formerly Facebook, is the world's largest online social network, with 2.9 billion monthly active users. Advertising revenue represents more than 90% of the firm's total revenue.
- Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 0.1% at $344 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
