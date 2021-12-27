Why Are Meta Shares Rising Today?
Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) shares rose on December 27, leading to an advance among mega-cap technology and internet stocks amid signs of strong demand for its Oculus virtual reality headset during the holiday season, Bloomberg reports.
- After KeyBanc Capital Markets wrote that Oculus was likely a popular gift over the holiday season, Meta got a boost.
- KeyBanc cited the rankings of the Oculus app in Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) app store, which “suggest a solid Christmas selling season.”
- Analyst Justin Patterson wrote that Oculus was “a top 5 entertainment app in five countries and a top 10 overall app in the U.S.” on Christmas Eve and that the ranking “was even greater on Christmas Day,” as it was the #1 overall app in the U.S.
- Meta Platforms, formerly Facebook, is the world’s largest online social network, with 2.5 billion monthly active users.
- Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 3.14% at $345.72 on the last check Monday.
Latest Ratings for FB
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Dec 2021
|HSBC
|Upgrades
|Reduce
|Hold
|Oct 2021
|Jefferies
|Maintains
|Buy
|Oct 2021
|Monness, Crespi, Hardt
|Maintains
|Buy
