Why Are Meta Shares Rising Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2021 12:31pm   Comments
Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) shares rose on December 27, leading to an advance among mega-cap technology and internet stocks amid signs of strong demand for its Oculus virtual reality headset during the holiday season, Bloomberg reports.

  • After KeyBanc Capital Markets wrote that Oculus was likely a popular gift over the holiday season, Meta got a boost. 
  • KeyBanc cited the rankings of the Oculus app in Apple Inc’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) app store, which “suggest a solid Christmas selling season.”
  • Analyst Justin Patterson wrote that Oculus was “a top 5 entertainment app in five countries and a top 10 overall app in the U.S.” on Christmas Eve and that the ranking “was even greater on Christmas Day,” as it was the #1 overall app in the U.S.
  • Meta Platforms, formerly Facebook, is the world’s largest online social network, with 2.5 billion monthly active users.
  • Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 3.14% at $345.72 on the last check Monday.

Latest Ratings for FB

DateFirmActionFromTo
Dec 2021HSBCUpgradesReduceHold
Oct 2021JefferiesMaintainsBuy
Oct 2021Monness, Crespi, HardtMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for FB
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

