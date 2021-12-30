 Skip to main content

Why FuboTV Shares Are Rising Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 30, 2021 2:06pm   Comments
Why FuboTV Shares Are Rising Today

Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including FuboTV Inc (NYSE: FUBO), are trading higher Thursday following better-than-expected U.S. jobless claims data, which has lifted recovery sentiment.

Initial unemployment filings dipped last week moving closer to the lowest level in more than 50 years, according to the Labor Department.

Jobless claims fell by 8,000, coming in at 198,000 for the week ending Dec. 25 and beating the expectation of 205,000. 

Continuing claims dropped to 1.72 million, representing the lowest level since March 7, 2020. When the pandemic accelerated, the national unemployment rate peaked at 14.8% in April, 2020. The current national unemployment rate is 4.2%.

See Also: Why Nio Shares Are Rising

FuboTV is a sports-first, live TV streaming company, offering subscribers access to tens of thousands of live sporting events annually, as well as news and entertainment content.

FUBO Price Action: FuboTV has traded as low as $14.64 and as high as $57.47 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 7.05% at $16.49 at time of publication.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

