Integrated Media Technology Shares Soar On Launching NFT Trading Platform
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 30, 2021 11:14am   Comments
  • Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTEagreed to take over the rights and obligation on a Cooperation Agreement on developing a Blockchain business.
  • The business focuses on the digital asset market platform, mainly NFT (Non-Fungible Token) trading market. 
  • IMTE will pay a deferred payment based on future earnings of Ace Corporation Limited and a bonus payment on Ace's listing on a recognized exchange in the next five years. 
  • IMTE now may invest up to $1 million for 60% equity interests in Ace to develop, establish, and operate a trading platform called "Ouction." 
  • The development, marketing, and operating team will receive the 40% of the equity interest in Ace. 
  • Eric Zhang and his team will develop the core technology.
  • Ouction platform will be an interactive experiencing solution designed with dynamic image cryptographic verification technology which will serve as a bridge for O2O (Online to Offline) transactions.
  • Eric Zhang stated, "NFT is the bridge to connect public auction market and e-commerce. The market size, measured by revenue, of the E-Commerce & Online Auctions industry, is $645.2 billion in 2021, and is expected to increase 8.1% in 2022." 
  • Price Action: IMTE shares traded higher by 41.20% at $6.37 on the last check Thursday.

