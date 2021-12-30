Why Are Cantaloupe Shares Trading Higher Today?
- Cantaloupe Inc (NASDAQ: CTLP) collaborated with HIVERY, a data-science company specializing in AI technology.
- HIVERY streamlines category management for retailers in the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry.
- Enhance, a user-friendly AI and ML technology-based solution will be available to Cantaloupe Seed customers through its integration with the Seed platform, specifically Seed Pro and Seed Office, making it an even more intelligent tool for customers.
- "Cantaloupe strives to provide our retailers the right tools to determine the ideal product mix for their consumers; so, it's critical to have the most accurate data insights to increase sales," Cantaloupe CEO Sean Feeney said.
- "Our partnership with HIVERY provides our customers with enhanced intelligent solutions driven by Artificial Intelligence and Machine learning to react to the way consumers shop and drive increased sales," Feeney added.
- Price Action: CTLP shares traded higher by 11.30% at $9.03 on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Small Cap Movers Tech Trading Ideas