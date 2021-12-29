Ford Bags Large Mustang Mach-E Order From NYC, With Tesla Also In The Fray

Ford Motor Co (NYSE: F) has bagged an order for 184 Mustang Mach-E all-electric crossovers from New York City.

What Happened: The NYC Department of Citywide Administrative Services said on Wednesday the Mach-Es will be used for law enforcement and emergency response and is part of a $420 million electrification investment that it announced last week.

This is the largest all-electric order DCAS has placed so far as it aims to switch to an all-electric fleet by 2035. The department expects to receive the Mach-Es by June 30.

The new electric vehicles will be used by the NYPD and a host of other departments, DCAS said. The NYPD alone operates over 6,200 light-duty enforcement vehicles in the City fleet of nearly 30,000.

DCAS has installed 29 fast chargers for the NYPD, 103 fast chargers citywide and aims to add 275 additional charging units next year.

The fleet-oriented vehicles would be delivered from Ford Pro, a separate unit that focuses on commercial and government customers, CEO Jim Farley said in a Twitter post.

id="inline-container" class="in-article-placement-container">

Here's more info from @NYCDCAS on how this is an important step towards NYC achieving an all-electric municipal fleet. https://t.co/BJtFc7zsLc https://t.co/psCllmZC0d — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) December 29, 2021

Why It Matters: New York is among a string of police departments in the U.S., considering replacing gas-powered patrol cars with electric fleets.

The Fremont Police Department last year in a report said it saved $4,000 a year after it put to test a second-hand 2014 Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Model S 85. The vehicle was reportedly put through its paces in regular patrol testing and put on the road in 2019.

See Also: Ford Sold Nearly As Many Electric Mustangs As The Traditional Variant In November, 8% Higher Than Previous Month

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a $75 million investment in electric vehicles months ago. The plan included 300 electric vehicles to replace gas-powered cars.

Global electric vehicle leader Tesla too is in a race to bag an order from the city of New York to supply a fleet of its Model 3 electric vehicles.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 0.21% lower at $1,086.19 a share on Wednesday.