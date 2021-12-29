Macy's Partners With Denise Mercedes, Maria Castellanos For Loungewear Collection
- Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) private brand Jenni has launched a limited-edition exclusive capsule collection in partnership with social media influencers Denise Mercedes and Maria Castellanos. The new collection is named as called Style Not Size.
- The loungewear collection features soft and cozy mix-and-match separates in pastel hues and neutrals.
- The collection is available in sizes XS to XXL and plus sizes 1X to 3X, with styles ranging from $34.50 to $59.50.
- Customers can shop the collection on macys.com and select Macy's locations nationwide.
- Price Action: M shares are trading higher by 3.21% at $26.89 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.