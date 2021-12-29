 Skip to main content

China Yuchai Establishes New Subsidiary
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 29, 2021 6:18am   Comments
  • China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE: CYD) operating subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Machinery Company Limited (GYMCL), announced a new wholly-owned subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Deyou Engine Systems Co., Ltd., incorporated on December 22, 2021, with registered capital of RMB 20 million.
  • The new subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Deyou Engine Systems, is the successor company of the trading business previously conducted by GYMCL's subsidiary, Guangxi Yuchai Deyou Engine Co., Ltd. (YDEC). 
  • YDEC will take over the operations of GYMCL's marine and power generation unit under the new name Guangxi Yuchai Marine and Genset Power Co., Ltd.
  • Price Action: CYD shares closed higher by 2.18% at $12.16 on Tuesday.

