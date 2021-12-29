Chart Industries Bags Over $120M Of Orders For Four Liquefaction Projects
- Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS) has secured over $120 million of orders for four liquefaction projects with four different customers over the past week.
- The company also received releases on engineering work on two big LNG export terminal projects expected to proceed to the Final Investment Decision in 2022.
- Chart Industries received its fourth hydrogen/helium liquefaction order of the year, with all four totaling ~$150 million, covering three different geographies and three different customers.
- The other three awards were for 60,000 ton BioLNG liquefaction and associated equipment and two Utility-scale LNG liquefaction plant.
- "We view this past week's awards and overall continued broad-based demand as strong indicators that the energy transition is accelerating. These orders give further support to our previously announced 2022 outlook," commented Jill Evanko, Chart's CEO and President.
- Price Action: GTLS shares closed lower by 0.83% at $158.17 on Tuesday.
