Amazon's Alexa Proposed Life-Threatening Challenge To A 10-Year Old
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 29, 2021 2:33am   Comments
Amazon's Alexa Proposed Life-Threatening Challenge To A 10-Year Old

Amazon.com Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) smart voice assistant Alexa has left the parents of a 10-year old shocked after it suggested a dangerous challenge to the child.

What Happened: Kristin Livdahl’s ten-year-old daughter was proposed a “simple challenge” by Alexa. The voice assistant told her to "plug in a phone charger about halfway into a wall outlet, then touch a penny to the exposed prongs,” as per a tweet, first noted in Bleeping Computer.

Users of the smart voice assistant can ask Alexa to assign challenges like engaging them with simple verbal games.

In response to the incident, Amazon said, "as soon as we became aware of this error, we took swift action to fix it,” reported Bleeping Computer.

See Also: How To Buy Amazon (AMZN) Shares

Why It Matters: Livdahl said she was in the room when Alexa dished out the dangerous challenge to her daughter and she yelled, “No, Alexa, no!' like it was a dog,” reported Bleeping Computer.

In response to Livdahl’s tweet, another user of the social media platform Steven Webster said he purchased his 7-year old an Amazon kids subscription with a cute tiger speaker. The child asked Alexa to give him a Santa fact and was told that Santa was a myth in different countries.

The Echo Dot (4th Gen) Kids speaker referred to by Webster apparently includes parental controls according to an Amazon listing

Children are increasingly a target audience for virtual assistants. In October, an audio content company created a download for Alexa that scans rooms for make-believe monsters, as per a statement. 

Price Action: On Tuesday, Amazon shares closed almost 0.6% higher at $3,413.22 in the regular session and rose nearly 0.3% in the after-hours trading.

Read Next: Apple Vs. Facebook 'Poaching' War Leads To As Much As $180K Stock Bonuses For Engineers At iPhone Maker

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Alexa Child safetyNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

