Canadian Pacific Inks Multi-Year Contract Extension With Canadian Tire
- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE: CP) and Canadian Tire Corp Ltd (OTC: CDNAF) entered a multi-year agreement to continue moving the retailer's goods in Canada. Deal terms were not disclosed.
- The agreement establishes the ability for Canadian Tire to explore sourcing and optionality opportunities with CP's network reach.
- To support the efficient movement of CTC's goods and reduce carbon emissions, CP will begin directly serving Ashcroft Terminal in Ashcroft, B.C., reducing the need to shift volumes to trucks.
- Price Action: CP shares are trading higher by 0.42% at $71.72 and CDNAF at $141.61 on the last check Tuesday.
