 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kratos Secures $50M Sole Source Contract Option Award For Aerial Target Drones
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 28, 2021 10:40am   Comments
Share:
Kratos Secures $50M Sole Source Contract Option Award For Aerial Target Drones
  • Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) stated that Kratos Unmanned Aerial Systems (KUAS) had secured a ~$50.92 million contract modification to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price contract.
  • This modification exercises an option to procure 65 BQM-177A Subsonic Aerial Targets, 50 for the Navy, seven for the government of Japan, and eight for the government of Saudi Arabia, and associated technical and administrative data in support of full-rate production lot three.
  • Price Action: KTOS shares are trading higher by 1.78% at $20.01 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KTOS)

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Kratos Secures Initial $4M In Single Award Funding On New C5ISR Program Award
Kratos Pockets $4.1M Unmanned Aerial Vehicle System Contract
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com