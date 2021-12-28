Kandi Subsidiary Enters Mass Production Of LFP Battery
- Kandi Technologies Group Inc's (NASDAQ: KNDI) wholly owned subsidiary Jiangxi Province Huiyi New Energy Co Ltd (Huiyi) has entered mass production of its lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery IFR18650-2200mAh.
- The IFR18650-2200mAh has a 10% higher energy capacity than the 18650-2000mAh created in 2019 and is 22% higher than the current industry average.
- "We are confident that Kandi can strengthen its market position in the supply chains of various electric vehicles as we integrate Huiyi into our operations," said Chairman and CEO Hu Xiaoming.
- Price Action: KNDI shares are trading higher by 8.38% at $3.62 on the last check Tuesday.
