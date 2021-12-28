Digital Turbine Shares Pop On Multi-Year Collaboration With Google
- Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS) forged a multi-year strategic partnership with Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- The partnership accelerates Digital Turbine's product and growth strategy to support the Android ecosystem by enabling nearly a billion devices with intelligent app discovery.
- Digital Turbine will work with Google Cloud's premier partner SADA to implement enterprise and cloud solutions.
- "We are excited to partner with Digital Turbine to support the expansion and scale of its products and services globally," said Rob Enslin, President of Google Cloud.
- Price Action: APPS shares traded higher by 4.04% at $66.00 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Contracts Movers Tech Trading Ideas