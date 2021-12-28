 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Digital Turbine Shares Pop On Multi-Year Collaboration With Google
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 28, 2021 9:55am   Comments
Share:
Digital Turbine Shares Pop On Multi-Year Collaboration With Google
  • Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPSforged a multi-year strategic partnership with Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The partnership accelerates Digital Turbine's product and growth strategy to support the Android ecosystem by enabling nearly a billion devices with intelligent app discovery. 
  • Digital Turbine will work with Google Cloud's premier partner SADA to implement enterprise and cloud solutions.
  • "We are excited to partner with Digital Turbine to support the expansion and scale of its products and services globally," said Rob Enslin, President of Google Cloud.
  • Price Action: APPS shares traded higher by 4.04% at $66.00 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + APPS)

Missed Out On Tesla? British Virgin Islands-Based Company Lists Tokenized Shares Of Elon Musk's Neuralink
Joe Terranova Provides Investors With An 'Edge' For Mega-Cap Tech Investing In 2022
Will The Santa Rally Lead Wall Street To New All-Time Highs Soon?
8 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
(GOOG) - Analyzing Alphabet Inc - Class C Capital Stock's Short Interest
CES Growing Virtual, Ford In China, Apple AR Headset Push, Bitcoin Rebound, US Holiday Sales: 5 Headlines You May Have Missed From The Weekend
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Contracts Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com