Farmmi Wins Repeat Order For England Export
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 28, 2021 9:07am   Comments
Farmmi Wins Repeat Order For England Export
  • Farmmi Inc's (NASDAQ: FAMI) subsidiary Zhejiang Farmmi Biotechnology Co Ltd has won a new repeat product order. The financial terms were not disclosed.
  • The latest order for dried mushroom slices is from the company's long-term customers, which will export the products to Southampton, England.
  • Farmmi is an agricultural products supplier, processor, and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi, and other agricultural products.
  • Price Action: FAMI shares closed lower by 2.26% at $0.2251 on Monday.

