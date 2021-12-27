MACOM Transfers Minority Equity Stake In Ampere For $127.7M
- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MTSI) completed the sale of its equity interest in Ampere Computing Holdings LLC to Denver Acquisition Corp for a predetermined cash consideration amount of ~$127.7 million.
- Ampere was established in 2017 when MACOM divested its ARM-based compute processor business of Applied Micro Circuits Corporation. In consideration for the divestiture, MACOM had received a minority equity interest in Ampere.
- The purchaser has exercised its right to purchase MACOM's equity in Ampere for a value that was determined in 2017.
- MACOM sees a gain on its GAAP Statement of Operations for FY21, reflecting the difference between the cash consideration and the carrying value of its Ampere investment as of the date of sale.
- Price Action: MTSI shares traded higher by 2.22% at $79.20 on the last check Monday.
