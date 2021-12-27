 Skip to main content

MACOM Transfers Minority Equity Stake In Ampere For $127.7M
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2021 10:55am   Comments
  • MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MTSIcompleted the sale of its equity interest in Ampere Computing Holdings LLC to Denver Acquisition Corp for a predetermined cash consideration amount of ~$127.7 million.
  • Ampere was established in 2017 when MACOM divested its ARM-based compute processor business of Applied Micro Circuits Corporation. In consideration for the divestiture, MACOM had received a minority equity interest in Ampere. 
  • The purchaser has exercised its right to purchase MACOM's equity in Ampere for a value that was determined in 2017.
  • MACOM sees a gain on its GAAP Statement of Operations for FY21, reflecting the difference between the cash consideration and the carrying value of its Ampere investment as of the date of sale.
  • Price Action: MTSI shares traded higher by 2.22% at $79.20 on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Asset Sales Tech

