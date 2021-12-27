5 Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the healthcare sector that may be worth watching:

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) - P/E: 1.89 uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) - P/E: 3.24 Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) - P/E: 3.35 Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) - P/E: 0.78 InVivo Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:NVIV) - P/E: 1.17

Most recently, Ovid Therapeutics reported earnings per share at -0.17, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at -0.23. uniQure saw a decrease in earnings per share from 8.51 in Q2 to -0.79 now. Most recently, Sage Therapeutics reported earnings per share at -2.21, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at -1.83. Metacrine has reported Q3 earnings per share at -0.69, which has decreased by 16.95% compared to Q2, which was -0.59. InVivo Therapeutics Hldg has been featured as a value stock. InVivo Therapeutics Hldg's Q3 EPS sits at -0.07, which has not changed since last quarter (Q2).

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.