 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2021 9:54am   Comments
Share:
5 Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector

Understanding Value Stocks

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the healthcare sector that may be worth watching:

  1. Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) - P/E: 1.89
  2. uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) - P/E: 3.24
  3. Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) - P/E: 3.35
  4. Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) - P/E: 0.78
  5. InVivo Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:NVIV) - P/E: 1.17

Most recently, Ovid Therapeutics reported earnings per share at -0.17, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at -0.23. uniQure saw a decrease in earnings per share from 8.51 in Q2 to -0.79 now. Most recently, Sage Therapeutics reported earnings per share at -2.21, whereas in Q2 earnings per share sat at -1.83. Metacrine has reported Q3 earnings per share at -0.69, which has decreased by 16.95% compared to Q2, which was -0.59. InVivo Therapeutics Hldg has been featured as a value stock. InVivo Therapeutics Hldg's Q3 EPS sits at -0.07, which has not changed since last quarter (Q2).

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.

 

Related Articles (QURE + OVID)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 17, 2021
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Down 2.5%; Calliditas Therapeutics Shares Spike Higher
UniQure Shares Fall After Clinical Update From Huntington's Disease Gene Therapy Trial
Mid-Day Market Update: Gold Rises 2%; IronNet Shares Plummet
31 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-VSNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com