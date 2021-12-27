 Skip to main content

Tuniu's Management Members Plan To Buy Shares Worth $2M
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2021 8:03am   Comments
  • Tuniu Corp (NASDAQ: TOUR) said its senior management members, including Donald Dunde Yu, founder, chairman, and CEO, Wei Zhang, EVP, and Anqiang Chen, financial controller, intend to purchase the company's American depositary shares (ADS) on the open market.
  • The company's employees plan to use their personal funds to purchase the ADS of up to a maximum of $2 million within the next six months.
  • "Although the recovery of the overall travel industry has experienced setbacks due to Covid-19, we remain confident in the long-term prospects of both the industry and Tuniu," said CEO Donald Dunde Yu.
  • Price Action: TOUR shares are trading higher by 1.19% at $0.99 in premarket on the last check Monday.

