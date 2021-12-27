Ferrari Partners With Velas Network To Create Digital Content For Scuderia's Fans
- Ferrari NV (NYSE: RACE) said its professional sports team, Scuderia Ferrari, will partner with a Swiss blockchain technology company, Velas Network AG, from next season.
- The multi-year agreement provides for the creation of exclusive digital content for the Scuderia's fans.
- Velas will be the title sponsor of the Ferrari Esports Series, the online mono-brand series of the Prancing Horse, and of the Esports team that will compete in the F1 Esports Series.
- Price Action: RACE shares closed higher by 1.10% at $253.46 on Thursday.
