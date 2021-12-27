 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ferrari Partners With Velas Network To Create Digital Content For Scuderia's Fans
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2021 7:54am   Comments
Share:
Ferrari Partners With Velas Network To Create Digital Content For Scuderia's Fans
  • Ferrari NV (NYSE: RACE) said its professional sports team, Scuderia Ferrari, will partner with a Swiss blockchain technology company, Velas Network AG, from next season.
  • The multi-year agreement provides for the creation of exclusive digital content for the Scuderia's fans.
  • Velas will be the title sponsor of the Ferrari Esports Series, the online mono-brand series of the Prancing Horse, and of the Esports team that will compete in the F1 Esports Series.
  • Price Action: RACE shares closed higher by 1.10% at $253.46 on Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RACE)

Scuderia Ferrari Revives Partnership With Banco Santander
BofA Raises Price Targets For Ford, Ferrari & Toyota
Why This Luxury Sports Carmaker Is Morgan Stanley's Favorite EV Stock
Rivian, Shiba Inu Are More Alike Than Different, Says Bedrock Capital Co-Founder
The Rivian IPO: What You Need To Know
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 3, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com