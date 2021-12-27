 Skip to main content

Apple Reportedly Planning To Introduce iPhone Without SIM Card Slot In Sept. 2022
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 27, 2021 6:38am   Comments
Apple Reportedly Planning To Introduce iPhone Without SIM Card Slot In Sept. 2022

Apple, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AAPL) flagship product, the iPhone, is likely to undergo another key transformation in 2022 if reports are to be believed.

What Happened:  Apple has notified major U.S. carriers to prepare for the launch of an eSIM-only iPhone in September 2022, the MacRumors reported, citing an anonymous tipster.

In preparation for the transition, some U.S. carriers will begin offering select iPhone 13 models without a nano-SIM card in the box in the second quarter of 2022, the report said.

Related Link: Why This Apple Analyst Is Predicting A Record Holiday Sales Pace For iPhones Despite Chip Crunch

Last week, MacRumors shared a report, citing Brazilian website Blog do iPhone, on Apple's rumored plans to offer iPhone 15 Pro models without a physical SIM card slot. The report stated that the iPhone Pro model due for release in 2023 would have two eSIMs instead of a physical nano-SIM card slot and a digital eSIM present in the iPhone 13 models. 

Why It's Important:  The new rumors raise the possibility of Apple removing the physical SIM card, starting with the iPhone 14 models in 2022.

Removal of the SIM card slot, according to MacRumors, will help the transition of iPhones toward a seamless design and improve water resistance. Additionally, this will also free up internal space in the iPhone.

In premarket trading Monday, Apple shares were edging higher 0.20% at $176.64.

Related Link: Why Apple's 'AR/VR Opportunity' Gets This Analyst Excited About Cupertino's Growth Prospects

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: iPhoneNews Tech Media

