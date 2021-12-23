 Skip to main content

ToughBuilt Unveils New Quick Workbench Product Line
Akanksha Bakshi , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 23, 2021 11:43am   Comments
  • ToughBuilt Industries Inc (NASDAQ: TBLT) has launched a new product line, the ToughBuilt Workbench, bringing the company's total global product lines to 11.
  • ToughBuilt Workbench products are now available for purchase across the company's strategic global partners and buying groups servicing over 14,400 stores globally.
  • "We expect that the products launched over the last several months will significantly contribute to our continued growth into 2022," commented CEO Michael Panosian.
  • Price Action: TBLT shares are trading lower by 0.80% at $0.41 on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks

