 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alibaba-Backed RoboSense Selects JPMorgan For Hong Kong IPO
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 23, 2021 2:14pm   Comments
Share:
Alibaba-Backed RoboSense Selects JPMorgan For Hong Kong IPO

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA)-backed RoboSense, a Chinese developer of sensor technologies used in self-driving cars, looks to work with JPMorgan Chase & Co on its proposed Hong Kong initial public offering, Bloomberg reports.

  • China International Capital Corp and China Renaissance Holdings Ltd are also helping RoboSense, whose potential listing could raise $1 billion next year.
  • RoboSense produces hardware with artificial intelligence to arm robots and cars with perception capabilities was initially looking at a U.S. IPO but decided to list in Hong Kong instead.
  • RoboSense seeks to complete a funding round before the IPO.
  • Founded in 2014 by CEO Qiu Chunxin, RoboSense held over 600 patents as of 2020. 
  • In 2018, RoboSense received over 300 million yuan ($47 million) in strategic financing from investors, including Alibaba’s Cainiao Network.
  • Many China-based companies shifted their share-sale plans to Hong Kong after the Chinese government cracked down on overseas listings. U.S. regulators have also been pushing for better risk disclosures from Chinese businesses.
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded higher by 1.39% at $119.45 in the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

Alibaba And Other Chinese Stocks Face Regulatory Summon As Crackdown Continues
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Read Why Daiwa Reduced Alibaba Price Target By 13%
JD Tumbles 8% In Hong Kong As Tencent Cuts Stake, Hang Seng Extends Gains
China's Official News Agency Launches NFTs, As Government Clamps Down On Crypto
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews IPOs Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com