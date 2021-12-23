Thor Industries Inks MoU With ZF Friedrichshafen For Electric Trailer Systems
- Thor Industries Inc (NYSE: THO) has signed a binding Memorandum of Understanding with ZF Friedrichshafen AG, a German car parts maker, for the joint development of a high voltage electric drive system for towable recreational vehicles.
- The joint development has led to a concept travel trailer equipped with a prototype eTrailer System.
- The development driven by Thor and ZF is designed to maintain and possibly extend the nominal range of an electric vehicle when towing a trailer.
- The concept vehicle will be displayed at the Tampa RV Supershow from January 17-23, 2022.
- Price Action: THOR shares closed higher by 3.85% at $98.66 on Wednesday.
