 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Thor Industries Inks MoU With ZF Friedrichshafen For Electric Trailer Systems
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 23, 2021 9:30am   Comments
Share:
Thor Industries Inks MoU With ZF Friedrichshafen For Electric Trailer Systems
  • Thor Industries Inc (NYSE: THO) has signed a binding Memorandum of Understanding with ZF Friedrichshafen AG, a German car parts maker, for the joint development of a high voltage electric drive system for towable recreational vehicles. 
  • The joint development has led to a concept travel trailer equipped with a prototype eTrailer System.
  • The development driven by Thor and ZF is designed to maintain and possibly extend the nominal range of an electric vehicle when towing a trailer.
  • The concept vehicle will be displayed at the Tampa RV Supershow from January 17-23, 2022.
  • Price Action: THOR shares closed higher by 3.85% at $98.66 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (THO)

Why Thor Industries Shares Are Rising
Thor Industries Adopts $250M Share Buyback Program
Thor Industries's Return On Capital Employed Insights
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Technology Stocks Join The Bounce As Much Needed Breadth Is Added
Thor Industries Stock Gains As Q1 Earnings Top Estimates
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com