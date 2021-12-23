 Skip to main content

Kaixin Auto Stock Pops On Order For 10,000 Customized Electric Trucks
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 23, 2021 8:02am   Comments
  • Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) has reached a strategic partnership agreement with Beijing Shencheng Biotechnology Group Limited for supplying its new energy trucks.
  • Under the agreement, Shencheng will purchase 10,000 customized new energy trucks from Kaixin over the next 5 years. The total value of the deal is $250 million.
  • "This is another major breakthrough of Kaixin in the new energy vehicle business," said Kaixin CEO Mingjun Lin.
  • Price Action: KXIN shares are trading higher by 15.6% at $1.63 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

