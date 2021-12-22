 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Allakos Shares Are Plummeting Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 22, 2021 12:42pm   Comments
Share:
Why Allakos Shares Are Plummeting Today

Allakos Inc (NASDAQ: ALLK) is trading significantly lower Wednesday after the company announced ENIGMA 2 and KRYPTOS studies did not achieve statistical significance on the patient reported symptomatic co-primary endpoints.

"We are deeply disappointed that the studies did not achieve their symptomatic endpoints," said Robert Alexander, CEO of Allakos.

Allakos chief medical officer Craig Paterson added, "Although the EGID results are surprising and disappointing, we will continue to analyze the data to understand the results and to determine the path forward for lirentelimab in EGIDs."

Analyst Assessment: Multiple analyst firms weighed in on the stock following the results of the studies:

  • Barclays analyst Carter Gould maintained Allakos with an Underweight rating and lowered the price target from $36 to $8.
  • William Blair analyst Tim Lugo downgraded Allakos from an Outperform rating to a Market Perform rating.
  • SVB Leerink analyst Thomas Smith downgraded Allakos from an Outperform rating to a Market Perform rating and lowered the price target from $150 to $17.
  • Cowen & Co. analyst Joseph Moore downgraded Allakos from an Outperform rating to a Market Perform rating.
  • Jefferies analyst Maury Raycroft downgraded Allakos from a Buy rating to a Hold rating.

See Also: Why Paychex Shares Are Making New All-Time Highs Today

Allakos is a clinical-stage company developing therapeutic antibodies that selectively target immunomodulatory receptors present on the surface of immune effector cells involved in allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases.

ALLK Price Action: Allakos has traded as high as $157.98. It's making new 52-week lows during Wednesday's trading session.

The stock was down 88.50% at $9.67 at time of publication.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALLK)

Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Rises Over 100 Points; Allakos Shares Plunge
32 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Expert Ratings For Allakos
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Higher; CarMax Profit Tops Estimates
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 22, 2021
Allakos' Shares Nosedive After Lirentelimab Studies Fail To Achieve Statistical Significance On Symptomatic Endpoints
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Craig Paterson Robert Alexander why it's movingNews Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com