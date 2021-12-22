 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Calavo Growers Appoints Brian Kocher As CEO
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2021 8:28am   Comments
Share:
Calavo Growers Appoints Brian Kocher As CEO
  • Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ: CVGWhas appointed Brian W. Kocher as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective February 1, 2022.
  • Kocher will succeed Steve Hollister, who has served as Calavo's Interim CEO since September. Hollister will return to serving as an independent member of the Board on February 1, 2022.
  • Before joining Calavo, Kocher served as the President and CEO of the Castellini Group of Companies, a fresh produce distributor.
  • Related ContentCalavo Growers Appoints Amazon Executive As Finance Chief
  • On December 20, 2021, Calavo Growers reported Q4 total revenue growth of 17% to $273.4 million, topping the consensus of $263.38 million. The gross margin contracted to 3.3% from 9.0% last year. Adjusted EPS loss of $(0.08) was better than the consensus of $(0.11).
  • Price Action: CVGW shares closed higher by 8.38% at $43.06 on Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CVGW)

Calavo Growers: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For December 20, 2021
Calavo Growers's Earnings: A Preview
What Does Calavo Growers Debt Look Like?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Management

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com