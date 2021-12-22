Calavo Growers Appoints Brian Kocher As CEO
- Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ: CVGW) has appointed Brian W. Kocher as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective February 1, 2022.
- Kocher will succeed Steve Hollister, who has served as Calavo's Interim CEO since September. Hollister will return to serving as an independent member of the Board on February 1, 2022.
- Before joining Calavo, Kocher served as the President and CEO of the Castellini Group of Companies, a fresh produce distributor.
- On December 20, 2021, Calavo Growers reported Q4 total revenue growth of 17% to $273.4 million, topping the consensus of $263.38 million. The gross margin contracted to 3.3% from 9.0% last year. Adjusted EPS loss of $(0.08) was better than the consensus of $(0.11).
- Price Action: CVGW shares closed higher by 8.38% at $43.06 on Tuesday.
