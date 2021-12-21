Stryve Enters Distribution Deal With 7-Eleven For Three Flavors Of Vacadillos
- Stryve Foods Inc (NASDAQ: SNAX) has entered into a new distribution agreement to bring three flavors of its Vacadillos carne seca air-dried meat snacks to nearly 8,000 7-Eleven domestic convenience stores.
- 7-Eleven will have a standing floor display, showcasing prominently three Vacadillos flavors - Chile Lime, Habanero, and Scorpion.
- Stryve will ship the meat snacks in January 2022 and be available in stores by February.
- Stryve is also expanding its existing business with 7-Eleven for 2.25 oz Stryve Original Biltong and 2.25 oz Stryve Spicy Peri Peri Biltong gaining distribution at more than 2,800 Speedway convenience stores recently acquired by 7-Eleven in the U.S.
- Price Action: SNAX shares are trading higher by 2.67% at $4.23 on the last check Tuesday.
