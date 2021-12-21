Taboola Launches New Native Bidding Service; Renews Contract With Partner Microsoft
- Taboola.com Ltd (NASDAQ: TBLA) launched a new native bidding service, allowing Taboola to extend its existing and growing 14,000 advertiser base to other supply types.
- Long-term strategic partner Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) supported Taboola in designing the new bidding service.
- The service will accrue to Taboola's goal to drive even more growth for both companies and fully leverage the open RTB space opportunity.
- Taboola inked a new agreement with Microsoft through July 2024. Historically, Taboola and Microsoft had a revenue share arrangement.
- "I'm so thankful for our friends at Microsoft for not only being a long-standing partner but also for encouraging our long-term investment in the new bidding service, which will drive growth for the advertising community, Microsoft and Taboola," said Adam Singolda, founder and CEO Taboola. "On the back of massive growth in our industry, including digital platforms such as display and social networks - we intend to repurpose this bidding technology across social networks, display inventory, and to be piloted on Microsoft's digital properties in 2022."
- Taboola reaffirmed its previously issued guidance for 2021 and 2022.
- Price Action: TBLA shares traded higher by 4.76% at $7.92 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
