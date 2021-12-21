 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Aehr Shares Soar On Bagging New Order
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 9:08am   Comments
Share:
Aehr Shares Soar On Bagging New Order

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHRwon an order from a current silicon photonics customer for four other FOX-NP systems. The financial terms were not disclosed.

  • The systems will support the characterization and product qualification of new photonics-based devices. 
  • The FOX-NP systems will likely ship over the next six to seven months.
  • Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, commented, "This customer, one of the world's largest semiconductor manufacturers, continues to use Aehr for wafer-level burn-in and stabilization of their silicon photonics wafers and is adding these FOX-NP systems for a new photonics-based device application." 
  • "This customer is expected to purchase new sets of WaferPaks to be used with these systems. As the applications and market for silicon photonics-based devices continue to grow, we expect this customer to continue to increase their capacity in the future."
  • Price Action: AEHR shares traded higher by 6.63% at $16.40 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AEHR)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Small Cap Movers Tech Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com