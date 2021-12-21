Aehr Shares Soar On Bagging New Order
Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) won an order from a current silicon photonics customer for four other FOX-NP systems. The financial terms were not disclosed.
- The systems will support the characterization and product qualification of new photonics-based devices.
- The FOX-NP systems will likely ship over the next six to seven months.
- Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, commented, "This customer, one of the world's largest semiconductor manufacturers, continues to use Aehr for wafer-level burn-in and stabilization of their silicon photonics wafers and is adding these FOX-NP systems for a new photonics-based device application."
- "This customer is expected to purchase new sets of WaferPaks to be used with these systems. As the applications and market for silicon photonics-based devices continue to grow, we expect this customer to continue to increase their capacity in the future."
- Price Action: AEHR shares traded higher by 6.63% at $16.40 in the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
